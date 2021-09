Image credit: Instagram

Rahul and Rashami are back

Rashami Desai and Rahul Vaidya had left us all surprised when they shared pictures together. Fans were super excited to see Rashami and Rahul together in a music video. The song Kinaa Sona received a lot of love and people appreciated this new jodi. However, Kinaa Sona was a short song but won millions of hearts. Fans wished to see more of their music videos and hence now, they are back together.