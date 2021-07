Image credit: Instagram

#DisHul and #JasLy

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had a grand wedding ceremony on July 16. The pictures of #TheDisHulWedding are dreamy and it was no less than a proper romantic Bollywood film. Rahul Vaidya’s best friends from Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were present with the couple since their wedding day but the other Bigg Boss 14 gang attend the sangeet party post wedding. Yes, Rahul and Disha had a post wedding sangeet ceremony. Bigg Boss 14 contestants were spotted happily dancing and enjoying at this sangeet ceremony and it looked like a BB14 reunion party. And this #DisHul and #JasLy picture from the sangeet ceremony grabs all the attention.