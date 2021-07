Royalty personified

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s wedding has been one of the events of the year. The TV couple chose Indian designing legends Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their main ceremony. Everyone was awestruck with the ghagra that had peacock motifs done in silver. The designer described the look as, “Disha Parmar is a vision in this ravishing red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range. The circular head dupatta in pink features stunning abla embroidery. A gath joda with gold detailing completes the utterly romantic look.” Take a detailed look at the style file of the couple…