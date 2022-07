Image credit: Instagram

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding anniversary

Rahul and Disha tied the knot on 16th July 2021. Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and Rahul took to Instagram to wish his wife and shared some romantic pictures. He captioned it as, “Happy 1st anniversary my love … 1 year has passed by and so fast… i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. ? Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together .. #DisHul.”