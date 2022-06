Raj Kundra is back on social media all thanks to his wifey Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra left everyone surprised with his sudden appearance on social media almost after a year. The businessman had quit social media after he was jailed for allegedly being involved in pornography and he faced a lot of bullying and criticism for the same. But seems like time has healed Raj and today on Shilpa Shetty's birthday, he took to his Twitter and wished all the love for her. “Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi”