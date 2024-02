Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty bore the brunt of his pornography case

A couple of years ago, Raj Kundra was arrested under the allegations of making and distributing adult content via apps. He was arrested and jailed for about two months. It was the most difficult time for Shilpa Shetty and her whole family. Raj Kundra maintains his innocence and claims that because of the case Shilpa Shetty had to suffer. The British Businessman claims that Shilpa lost out on certain contracts and work on television because of the case. He found it very unfair. Before Shilpa, other celebs lost out on work for various reasons. We will learn about it in this photo gallery...