Rajinikanth's family portrait

Daughters are always special to their fathers. South's biggest superstar Rajinikanth is blessed with two. Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are his two pillars of strength. Rajinikanth is a dotting father who has always loved, supported and motivated his daughter to achiever great success. More than anything, he has taught them to be good human beings. Despite being one of the busiest stars, Rajinikanth has made sure to spend quality time with his daughters and always be there for them. These pictures are proof.