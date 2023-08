Actors and their tough times

In the film industry, success and failure often go hand in hand. Even the biggest stars experience their fair share of flops, but what sets true stars apart is their ability to bounce back stronger and reclaim their positions in the limelight. In the South Indian film industry, there are several iconic actors who have faced consecutive failures but managed to bounce back stronger. Now let us have a look at such actors who turned their setbacks into stepping stones toward greater success.