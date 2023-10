Rajinikanth carries his own bags

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth recently wrapped up the shooting in Mumbai for his upcoming new movie which stars Amitabh Bachchan. The superstar was spotted at the airport carrying his own bag unlike other celebs and Thalaivar has the internet in awe. The netizens have termed him down to earth. Also Read - Superstar Rajinikanth’s lookalike spotted in Kerala, video goes viral [Watch]