Sivaji Ganesan fans in Tamil cinema

What’s common between Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan and more Tamil cinema superstars? They all have rambunctious legions of fans everywhere. However, there’s another thing that’s common between these big A-listers of the Tamil film industry: There’re all big-time, diehard Sivaji Ganesan fans. Such is the stature of the Kollywood icon that almost every actor in the Tamil film industry from the big guns to the rookies all adore and revere Sivaji Ganesan. Check out the big superstars among them who’re self-confessed Sivaji Ganesan fans…