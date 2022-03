Image credit: Google

Rajinikanth – 2.0

Every year many films are made India in different languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and others. The budget of some films is quite high and some movies are made on medium budget and low budget. Well, the most expensive Indian movie made till now is Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. Reportedly, the movie which also starred Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, was made on a budget of Rs. 575 crore. The movie was high on VFX and it had received a great response when it was released.