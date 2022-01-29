Tamil movies that rocked on TV

Last year may have been horrid for Bollywood in theatres, but not so much for Tamil cinema and Telugu cinema. Speaking of the Tamil film industry, there were not only big hits in cinema halls, but many of those, besides others that saw direct OTT releases, also managed to generate some mind-boggling TRPs during their satellite premieres, especially when considering that we’re referring to the Tamil Nadu state alone. From Rajiniknath starrer Annaatthe and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master to Dhanush starrer Karnan and Suriya starrer Jai Bhiim; here are the Tamil movies released in 2021 that transferred their big-screen or OTT success onto the TV medium…