Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Vijay's Master, Suriya's Jai Bhim and 7 more Tamil movies of 2021 with highest TRPs during TV premieres – view full list
From Rajiniknath starrer Annaatthe and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master to Dhanush starrer Karnan and Suriya starrer Jai Bhiim; here are the Tamil movies released in 2021 that transferred their big-screen or OTT success onto the TV medium