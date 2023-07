Rajkumar Rao

Rajkumar Rao had his ghost encounter while shooting the horror comedy Stree. The film was shot in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi village and the set is believed to be haunted. The actor returned to Mumbai with stories of stage paranormal activities that happened during the shoot. The film crew was cautioned by locals yet they decided to face challenges and shoot in the night. Rajkumar Rao revealed that they were shooting around 2:30 or 3 in the night when a light boy sitting 20-30 feet high suddenly fell down. The moment he fell down he was screaming that someone pushed him while no one was up there.