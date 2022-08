Raju Srivastava health update: Man enters ICU to click selfies

Recently, an unknown person went inside the ICU and started taking selfies with Raju. The man was questioned by the hospital staff and the comedian's family increased the security. Guards have been deployed outside the ICU. Reportedly, no one is allowed inside ICU without permission. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves after heavy dosage of antibiotics; Johnny Lever pays family a visit in Delhi