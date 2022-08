Raju Shrivastava health update

Raju Shrivastava, the comic par excellence, arguably India's greatest standup comic of all time, and definitely one of the biggest reasons for making standup comedy popular in the country, recently collapsed and suffered a massive heart attack while running on the treadmill in a gym. Reportedly, he underwent an angioplasty after being admitted in AIIMS hospital, and is now being monitored closely as the word is that Raju Srivastava is far from being out of the woods. In the meantime, let’s stroll down memory lane and check out when Raju Srivastav shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood superstars in popular movies, doing small roles, before forging his path as one of India’s premiere standups…