Rajveer Singh-Celesti Bairagey in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo

The new pair is coming for the show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. Rajveer Singh was a part of Qurbaan Hua in the past while Celesti Bairagey is known as the doppelganger of Alia Bhatt. The show is the remake of Alta Phoring, a hit Bengali show.