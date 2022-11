Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Celebs attend Rakesh Kumar prayer meet

Ace director Rakesh Kumar, who is known for helming films such as Mr. Natwarlal, Yaarana and Khoon Pasina, passed away on November 10. A prayer meet was held in Mumbai which was attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and more celebs. Take a look.