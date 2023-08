Adil Khan Durrani accuses Rakhi Sawant of having relations with ex husband Ritesh

After coming out of jail, Adil held a press conference to speak about Rakhi Sawant and her truth. He made many shocking revelations in the press conference. He said that Rakhi has framed him and revealed that she used to beat him up. He also revealed that Rakhi spoke lies about miscarriage as she can never get pregnant because she got her uterus removed. He also said that she made his nude video through video calling. Adil said Rakhi used to rob money from people in the name of her mother’s treatment. He further mentioned about the Iranian girl who accused him of rape. He said that it was Rakhi’s plan to trap him and she offered the girl huge amount to speak lies. Adil also gave a lot of proofs to support his statements. He also gave a lot of branded clothes, cars to Rakhi and even a diamond ring. He said that Rakhi is still involved with Ritesh Singh and they also had physical connection. Ritesh also sends money to Rakhi every month.