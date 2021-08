Aishwarya Rai-Shah Rukh Khan

As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, here's a look at some of the stars who proved to be the best brother-sister duo on screen. Starting with, we have Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Josh. They appeared to be the cutest brother-sister duo on screen. They were protective for each other, they were fun and more than anything else, they demonstrated a great bond that siblings share.