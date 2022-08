Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor as openly admitted that she is damn protective of her sister Khushi Kapoor, especially after the loss of her mother Sridevi. While Khushi dreamt of becoming a heroine after seeing her sister doing well, she too is all set for Archie and advising her baby sister. Janhvi had said, Don’t do it for any reason other than the fact that you love it. Because people will fault you regardless of what the outcome is. If you do something with clear intent, you won’t let any criticism bring you down. And that’s the only thing you can hold onto.