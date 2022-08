The MOST stylish sibling duos of Bollywood

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 11 and siblings enjoy the auspicious occasion with utmost grace and elegance. Bollywood is full of stylish sibling duos who have always managed to impress their fans and audiences with their on-point fashion choices and swag. The style quotient of these B-town siblings has always been on point and we cannot agree more. On Raksha Bandhan 2022, a look at the top sibling-duos who slay with their utmost fashion choices. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor; these siblings' duos are known for their classic choices.