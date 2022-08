Nia Sharma ties rakhi to producer SIddharth P Malhotra

Nia Sharma takes producer Siddharth P Malhotra as her rakhi brother as the two share a very close bond ever since he gave her a big break in the popular TV show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. As is their custom every year, Nia Sharma dropped by Siddharth Malhotra’s abode a few days prior to Raksha Bandhan to celebrate the festival with her rakhi brother before spending the actual day of the festival with her real brother. She wore a hot, pink dress during her visit, which had a deep cleavage, and like clockwork, the trolls emerged from the woodwork to moral police her.