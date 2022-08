Image credit: Instagram

TV celebs who are not siblings but celebrate Raksha Bandhan

It’s the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan today and everyone is celebrating Rakhi with their brothers and sisters. It’s a very special occasion for any siblings or cousins as apart from being a festive occasion, they also get to celebrate and party with their gang or family members. Anyway, that being said there are also some relations that are not necessarily related to blood. And today, we will be having a look at such relationships of TV celebs who are not related by blood but have been celebrating Rakhi. From Nia Sharma-Siddharth P Malhotra to Aishwarya Sharma-Vihaan Verma and more, here’s a look at TV celebs who are unrelated yet celebrate Raksha Bandhan.