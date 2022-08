Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahani Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahani Kapoor are the most loved siblings of tinsel town. And as Raksha Bandhan arrives let us tell you what special gift Ranbir is going to give his sister Riddhima. Well. She is going to be a bua soon and cannot contain her excitement for the same. While Ranbir might give a miss to Rakhi this year as he is on his babymoon, he has already decided to spoil her sister with expensive gifts. But the most special gift for Rids is that she is going to Bua soon.