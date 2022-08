Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra

In Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra were brother and sister. From their fun camaraderie to more, we loved them in this film. In the same year, the actors played the role of husband and wife in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Both Ranveer and Priyanka played the role of Bajirao and Kashibai.