Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, here's looking at lesser-known siblings of top Bollywood stars who are successful entrepreneurs. On top of the list is Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter kept bay from Bollywood and rather became a successful jewellery designer. She has a brand named R Jewellery By Ridhima Kapoor Sahni. On social media, she often promotes the brand and in fact many celebrities have been spotted wearing the jewellery designed by Riddhima.