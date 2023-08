Kairav and Akshara

Raksha Bandhan is here. It is time to celebrate the cute, close and the nok-jhok wala bond between the siblings. It is usually a festival where the sister ties rakhi to her brother and he promises to protect her always. However, now, even the sisters promise to protect their brother and their sisters as well. It is more of the sibling bond and not just about brother-sister. TV shows have portrayed so many beautiful sibling bonds on-screen. Kairav and Akshara’s bond from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently the talk of the town. The way Kairav has supported his sister Akshara after their parents’ demise is so beautiful. Even today, he can fight against the whole world for his sister.