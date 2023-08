Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora turns desi girl

Malaika Arora is synonymous with fashion. The diva never fails to impress. She is among the most gorgeous and stunning divas of Bollywood who is also termed as a trendsetter. From sexy gowns to alluring sarees, she knows how to slay in every outfit. With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, it seems she is in the mood to be all desi. The India's Got Talent judge was papped in Bandra along with her sister Amrita Arora. Check out their pictures here.