Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

It is Raksha Bandhan today. We celebrate the bond of love and trust with our siblings. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s hand promising to protect each other. Bollywood and TV stars are also celebrating this day with their siblings. They all keep sharing pictures with their siblings on social media. A few of the sibling duos from B-town and telly town are exact lookalikes of each other. When we talk about this, the first name that comes to our mind is of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara and Ibrahim are exactly the lookalikes of each other. We can say that they are the male and female versions of one another.