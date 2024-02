Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: A look at the grand marriage venue

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the nuptial knot on February 21 in Goa. As per a report in India Today, the Bollywood couple's lavish wedding will take place at the ITC Grand in south Goa. Moreover, the couple has kept a limited guest list for their destination wedding which will only include their family and close friends.