Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s baby shower

Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are new parent-to-be in the town. The couple, who is expecting their first child, received a baby shower hosted by their friends in Hyderabad. It was a close ceremony with family members and friends in attendance. Photos and videos of the dreamy baby shower are going viral on the internet. Pushpa star Allu Arjun and Sania Mirza also graced the event. Scroll down to view photos of Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby shower.