Ram Charan arrives with wife Upsana for his 38th birthday bash

Ram Charan who is on a celebration mode after the big win of Naatu Naatu song from his film RRR has hosted a grand birthday bash at his Hyderabad home and all the biggies who are close to the star graced the night with their presence. Ram looked smoking hot in all black while his wife Upasana grabs eyeballs as she flaunts her baby bump.