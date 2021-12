Image credit: Instagram

Check out the daredevils in Bollywood's cop universe

Bollywood has had many actors playing the role of a police officer but only a few have managed to leave a mark in the heart and mind of the audience. Actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others have owned their screen time with their fierce cop avatar. And now Ram Charan has joined the league by donning a khakee in his upcoming magnum opus RRR. Check out the daredevils in Bollywood's cop universe.