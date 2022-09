Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra is taking the box office by storm. The film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy is also doing wonders overseas. Not just in India, Brahmastra has managed to make great money in countries like US and more. As reported by Box Office Mojo, Brahmastra's first opening weekend collection was $26.5 million ( Rs 212 crore) worldwide. It's HUGE given that Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha did not do so well. Here's looking at other Indian films that did splendidly well in overseas market.