Image credit: Kamlesh Nand

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcome a baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have welcomed a baby girl in the midst now. Finally, one of the most loved celebrity couples has embraced parenthood. It's celebration time in the Konidela, Kamineni and more families. As soon as Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby girl, the family members started arriving at the Apollo hospital one by one. Let's check out the happy family faces below. Congratulations are in order for Ram Charan, Upasana and the rest of the family members.