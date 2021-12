The stars gather together

Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana’s kid sister, Anushpala Kamineni, recently got married to car racer Armaan Ebrahim, son of ex-Indian F3 champion Akbar Ebrahim a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad. Congratulating her baby sister and new brother-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela wrote on her official Instagram handle: “Truly a very very special day in my life. Sooo much gratitude. Thank you for your warm wishes and blessings for my darling sister Anushpala and Armaan Ebrahim.” Several celebs of the Tami and Telugu film industries graced the event like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shriya Saran and Shilpa Reddy. Check out the latest pictures from the reception below: