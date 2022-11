Ram Kapoor's new Ferrari

Who does not like to own fancy cars? Celebrities sure do! It is a style statement for them and also a matter of prestige. Some stars are very car-savvy and work hard to make their dreams come true. One of them is Ram Kapoor. Reportedly, he has purchased a swanky new car that costs a bomb. Reportedly, he has bought Ferrari Portofino that costs more than Rs 3 crores. It is just one of the cars he owns. He also has a Porsche in his garage. Here's looking at other TV stars who own luxe cars.