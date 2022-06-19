Image credit: Google

Vikram Vedha – Ponniyin Selvan

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha and Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan will hit the big screens on 30th September 2022. While the former is a Hindi movie, the latter is a Tamil film which will be a pan-India release and will be dubbed in various languages including Hindi. We all know how South dubbed movies have been ruling this year, so, we won’t be surprised if Ponniyin Selvan will give tough competition to Vikram Vedha at the box office.