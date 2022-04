Image credit: YouTube

Ram Teri Ganga Maili – Mandakini

In 1985, Raj Kapoor introduced Mandakini in his directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The actress impressed everyone with her performance in it, and it became an iconic movie. Apart from Mandakini’s amazing performance, Ram Teri Ganga Maili was in the news for some controversies as well. The movie featured scenes of the actress breastfeeding and bathing in a transparent saree, and that had created a lot of controversies. After Ram Teri Ganga Maili, she starred in successful films like Dance Dance, Pyaar Karke Dekho, and others. In 1996, she decided to leave the industry after the release of her movie Zordaar.