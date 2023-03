Celebs who converted to Islam

It is the holy month of Ramadan. The Muslim community will be observing fast and praying to Allah throughout the month. As the month of Ramadan continues, here's looking at the celebs from the film and television world who embraced Islam in their lives. There are a lot more celebs who have accepted Islam and for various reasons. But here are some prominent ones. From Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar to Vivian D'Sena and more, check out the list.