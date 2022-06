Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Govinda and Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee, Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan and more, let's check out the most unusual Bollywood pairing ever. First up, we have is the pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two were paired opposite each other briefly in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir's Ayan was in love with Anushka Sharma's Alizeh but she didn't love him back. He felt attracted to Saba but didn't love her. It was one of the surprising pairings in Bollywood.