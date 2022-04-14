Image credit: Instagram

Viral selfies from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. The wedding took place at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai. As fans are waiting for the newly wedded couple to share their wedding pictures, selfies of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni from the wedding veue are going viral on social media. Take a look.