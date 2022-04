Image credit: Viral Bhayani

It's party time for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

After an intimate wedding ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have hosted a party to celebrate their special moments with their close friends and family. All those who were not invited to the wedding, have been invited to the party. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor marked their joint entry while Aditya Roy Kapur came in solo. The ladies made sure to dress to impress at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding bash. Here's glancing through some of the most stylish ladies at the event.