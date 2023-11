Alia Bhatt's 1st birthday wish for daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt had taken to her social media handle and shared a few pictures online. She wrote, Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself. (sic) Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor wins the title of best father with this sweet gesture for daughter Raha Kapoor