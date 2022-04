Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt

Today, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be marrying at his plush Bandra home, Vastu. In the past few months, quite a few celebs tied the knot at their homes. The couple had thought of a destination wedding but plans did not materialise. There were plans to marry in the Krishna Raj Bungalow as well. It seems the couple’s families agreed on Vastu after a lot of deliberation. It will be a close knit affair. On the 17th, there is a huge reception at The Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. Ranbir Kapoor’s home is done up by Gauri Khan. Here are other celebs who married in the privacy of their homes…