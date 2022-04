Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally hitched! After years of dating, they settled in matrimony. Not many know that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been together for five years as love. It was revealed in Alia's post whilst sharing wedding photos. She wrote, 'Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.'