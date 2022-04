Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's kiss of love

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. Surrounded by friends and family, the couple exchanged wedding vows at their home in the Vaastu building. While there was tight security around the wedding preparations, many official pictures from the ceremony made their way to the internet after the couple got hitched. Among the first few pictures that Alia shared on social media, there was one picture that had them kissing. It left everyone in awe as it put their love on display. Now another picture of them kissing during the cake cutting ceremony has gone viral on the internet.