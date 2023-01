Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Kapoor clan

The Kapoor parivaar has always stayed together. They make for one influential family of Bollywood. Well, Alia Bhatt is the newest entry to this family. Recently, a fam jam session was held that saw most of the stars coming together for a fun catch-up. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Adaar Jain, Armaan Jain and many others were a part of this session. Karisma Kapoor shared a few pictures on social media. Take a look at the pictures here.