The times they are a’ changing

There was a time when it would be considered sacrilege to move out of your parents’ home before marriage. Heck, it would be considered sacrilege to do so even after marriage back in the day. However, times have changed, the current generation has comprehended the meaning of space, the previous generation is steadily warming up to the idea of privacy, and moving out even before marriage is now progressively being considered normal. As always, Bollywood is leading the way in our cultural evolution. That doesn’t mean though you don’t care for your parents or can’t always be there for them when they need you. Today, we present you five stars who don’t live with their parents anymore and are yet to tie the knot…