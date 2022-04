Image credit: Google

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is all set to release on 20th May 2022, and today, the trailer of the film will be released. Well, everyone is excited to watch this fresh pairing on the big screen. When the two had walked ramp together, they looked damn good together. So, now let’s see if the two actors will impress everyone with their chemistry or not.